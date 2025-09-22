Surveillance video shows tip jar taken from North Miami Beach business, owners say

Caught on video: Man accused of taking tip jar from North Miami Beach juice bar

A North Miami Beach establishment has released surveillance video that appears to show an individual taking a tip jar from the business counter last Friday, according to the restaurant's owners.

The Squeeze Juice Bar and Restaurant, located in the 16100 block of Biscayne Blvd., posted surveillance footage of the incident.

The person is seen wearing a white T-shirt and sweatpants, walking away from the register carrying the employees' tip jar, according to the business owner.

The owner said the video was shared in hopes that someone will recognize the individual.

The business also released a statement on social media, saying, "Our staff shows up every day, working long hours, grinding through the stress of life, bringing good food to our community."

"So when someone has the nerve to steal tips from our staff, it cuts deep. Those tips aren't 'extra.' They're survival. That's gas money, rent money, grocery money. That's what keeps the lights on at home for the people who make this place run."