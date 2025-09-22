Watch CBS News
Local News

Surveillance video shows tip jar taken from North Miami Beach business, owners say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Caught on video: Man accused of taking tip jar from North Miami Beach juice bar
Caught on video: Man accused of taking tip jar from North Miami Beach juice bar 00:24

A North Miami Beach establishment has released surveillance video that appears to show an individual taking a tip jar from the business counter last Friday, according to the restaurant's owners.

The Squeeze Juice Bar and Restaurant, located in the 16100 block of Biscayne Blvd., posted surveillance footage of the incident.

The person is seen wearing a white T-shirt and sweatpants, walking away from the register carrying the employees' tip jar, according to the business owner.

The owner said the video was shared in hopes that someone will recognize the individual.

The business also released a statement on social media, saying, "Our staff shows up every day, working long hours, grinding through the stress of life, bringing good food to our community."

"So when someone has the nerve to steal tips from our staff, it cuts deep. Those tips aren't 'extra.' They're survival. That's gas money, rent money, grocery money. That's what keeps the lights on at home for the people who make this place run."

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue