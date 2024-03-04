When do Super Tuesday polls close tonight? Here's how late you can vote

Nikki Haley suspends presidential campaign Nikki Haley suspends her presidential campaign following Trump's Super Tuesday sweep 02:53

Washington — Voters in 15 states are making their voices heard in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Super Tuesday, March 5, but what time did the polls in those states open and how late can they vote?

For the GOP, 13 primaries and two caucuses are taking place, with 865 delegates at stake for the two Republican candidates still in the race — former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Super Tuesday is the biggest voting day of the 2024 presidential election, and Trump comes into it with victories in all but one of the Republican contests held so far — Haley notched a win in the District of Columbia's primary on Sunday— and a commanding lead in the delegate race.

Elections for the Democratic presidential nomination are also taking place in 15 states and one U.S. territory, American Samoa, though President Biden does not have a major challenger.

Alabama voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polling places in Alabama open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET).

Alaska voting hours on Super Tuesday

Voting locations for the Republican Party's "Presidential Preference Poll" open at 3 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET).

Arkansas voting hours on Super Tuesday

Voters in Arkansas can cast their ballots from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET).

California voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET).

Colorado voting hours on Super Tuesday

In Colorado, voters can go to the polls to cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET).

Maine voting hours on Super Tuesday

Depending on the municipality and its population, polling locations in Maine open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time. All polls in the state close at 8 p.m. ET.

Massachusetts voting hours on Super Tuesday

Voting locations in Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. ET.

Minnesota voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls open in Minnesota open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET).

North Carolina voting hours on Super Tuesday

In North Carolina, polling places are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls in the state open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET).

Tennessee voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls in Tennessee open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET).

Texas voting hours on Super Tuesday

All polling locations in the state open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET for most of the state. Three counties in West Texas are in Mountain time, so polls open at 9 a.m. ET and close at 9 p.m. ET).

Utah voting hours on Super Tuesday

The Republican caucuses take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET).

Vermont voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Virginia voting hours on Super Tuesday

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

When are polls closing on Super Tuesday?

Voting locations in most states holding primaries remain open until 7 p.m. local time, though the latest ones close at 8 p.m. local time. Voters who are in line when the polls close will still be able to cast their ballots.

For East Coast watchers, polls in California and Alaska are the last to close. In California, voting locations are open until 8 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. ET. In Alaska, where GOP voters will participate in a "Presidential Preference Poll," they close at 8 p.m. local time, or 12 a.m. ET.

