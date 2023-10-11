MIAMI GARDENS - It's business as usual at Sunshine Meat Market in Miami Gardens, where founder and owner Rafael Disla has worked tirelessly to achieve his American dream.

Rafael, who immigrated from the Dominican Republic to New York City in 1985 at the age of 16, eventually married, started a family and later relocated to Florida. It was here that his brother convinced him to partner in a butcher business, despite knowing very little about it at the time.

"So, the first couple of days I messed up a few pieces and then I learned from there," Disla said.

He learned fast.

Not only did his business allow him to put his two daughters through college, but he's now working side by side with them.

"So, I mean, as the Hispanic first-generation dream, you come to the United States and make sure that your kids get a great education. Thank God through the business, we're able to go to school, get our education and get our internships," said daughter Vanessa.

Vanessa, 30, and Karissa, 25, both decided to leave jobs in public relations soon after the pandemic, making Sunshine Meat Market the only father-daughter-run butcher shop in all of South Florida.

"We were like, honestly, like what are we doing?" said Vanessa.

"We are sharing stories of others, which is amazing, I love sharing stories. But we're not sharing our own story. So, we decided to make that drastic move of working in your den at home to rolling up our sleeves here in the butcher shop and getting close to the community."

Vanessa was just 8 years old, and Karissa was only 4 when their parents opened the market.

Now, their goal is to take their family business to new heights.

"We're all really pushing each other to do the next great big thing. I always tell my sister, we didn't come here just to do exactly what our dad did and what he did was phenomenal, but we're onto the next thing," Karissa said.

Loyal customers who've known the Disla sisters since they were little, continue to fill the place daily.

For both Vanessa and Karissa, working side by side daily can have its challenges, but they agree that building their dream together as a family is priceless.

"We say our mom is like our HR therapist," Vanessa said laughing." But honestly, it's just a reward where if we can put a smile on someone's face in the store and we're able to share that at the dinner table when we go home at the end of the day, it really makes it so much more worth it."

"I'm really proud of my whole family, especially my daughters. They've been doing a phenomenal job. They are showing passion in what they do, and they show love in what they do," said Rafael.

