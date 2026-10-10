Man calls Sunrise Police to report he was shot, department says

A man is in the hospital after the Sunrise Police Department said he was shot overnight.

Police said early Saturday morning that officers were called to the area near West Sunrise Boulevard and Satin Leaf. The department said the man called for health and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sunrise Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was conscious and breathing at the time.

The department said the exact location of the shooting is still unknown because the man has been uncooperative with investigators and has not provided more information.

The circumstances about what led up to the shooting remain ongoing.