Deadly shooting at Broward condo complex remains under investigation

An investigation is underway in Sunrise after police says a man was shot and killed at a condo complex on Wednesday night.

Few details have been released by police, but they told CBS News Miami that officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7600 block of Northwest 42nd Street just after 8 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a man dead.

Sunrise police have not said if they have a person in custody or a suspect in mind.

The identity of the man who was shot and killed has not yet been released.

No other information was available.