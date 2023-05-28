Summer saving tips with travel expert Dr. Kaplan

MIAMI -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of what is expected to be a busy travel season. However, with rising costs in all aspects of life, getaways are no exception.

Dr. Ann Kaplan, an entrepreneur and world traveler, shared some tips with CBS News Miami on how to save money while still enjoying vacation time.

One of her key suggestions is to make the most of travel points. Dr. Kaplan advises travelers to accumulate points throughout the year, not just during their trips.

"One of the main tips is to use those travel points. Not just while you're traveling, wrap them up all year. You can get more travel points through partners on whatever airline you're utilizing. Even when you buy a cup of coffee." said Dr. Kaplan.

Kaplan continues to talk about how to get points for travel.

"You can get gift cards but a good way to do it is because they partner with travel sites, a good way to utilize those points is through travel. If you're planning that trip use your points."

In addition to saving on accommodations, Dr. Kaplan offers tips for managing expenses while on vacation.

"Don't go to mini bars, don't go in there and purchase food to the room. Go to a local grocery store and pick up some snack food. You can save a lot on food. You can save a lot on public transit. So learn how to use public transit and use that in various locations that you're going."

Kaplan also give tips on discounts and booking flights at a cheaper cost. She states that traveling

"Look up prices on travel sites. You know the various sites like Google, Expedia, Booking.com, Hotel.com, look up those sites even inputting your discount but then go straight to the hotel and the airline. Take that extra time to see which is actually cheaper."

However, Dr. Kaplan cautions travelers to be wary of seemingly low-price discounts and to carefully review any potential hidden costs associated with their bookings.

By following these tips, travelers can make the most of their vacation time while keeping their expenses in check.