Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, could bring heavy rain, gusty wind to South Florida

MIAMI - Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed northeast of the Bahamas.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was located about 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. Nicole was moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph.

The difference between a subtropical storm and a tropical storm is that tropical storms have a warm core and subtropical systems have a cold core. Subtropical systems also typically have cloud-free centers of circulation and larger wind fields.

Florida could be impacted this week. NExT Weather

The storm is expected to take a turn to the northwest and slow down on Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

Nicole is forecast to strengthen over the next few days.

Heavy rainfall from this system is expected to impact portions of Florida and the southeastern United States by mid to late week. South Florida could see heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the northwestern Bahamas by Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Nicole is expected to drench the northwestern Bahamas with 2 to 4 inches of rain, some areas could see up to 6 inches.