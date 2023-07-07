Stranded dolphin washes ashore Broward beach as Florida wildlife officials try to determine why
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Friday it is investigating how and why a dolphin ended up stranded on Dania Beach.
The dolphin came ashore near Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park sometime during the afternoon.
Neither park or wildlife officials could immediately provide details about the incident but live video from the scene showed at least eight people tending to the distressed aquatic mammal.
Officials said the dolphin died despite the efforts to save it, wildlife officials said.
