Stranded dolphin washes ashore Broward beach as Florida wildlife officials try to determine why

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Friday it is investigating how and why a dolphin ended up stranded on Dania Beach.

The dolphin came ashore near Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park sometime during the afternoon. 

Crews tend to a distressed dolphin that came ashore in Broward County Friday afternoon. CBS News Miami

Neither park or wildlife officials could immediately provide details about the incident but live video from the scene showed at least eight people tending to the distressed aquatic mammal. 

Officials said the dolphin died despite the efforts to save it, wildlife officials said.

July 7, 2023

