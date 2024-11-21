Watch CBS News
Local News

Store clerk fends off attempted assault with toilet plunger in Miami Springs

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Miami Springs police search for man accused in attempted sexual assault
Miami Springs police search for man accused in attempted sexual assault 00:04

MIAMI - The Miami Springs Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to sexually assault a store clerk, only to be thwarted when the clerk fought back with a toilet plunger.

It happened late Sunday, November 10, at a store located in the 10 block of Canal Street.

Just minutes before the store's closing, the suspect, described as a man in his 30s to 40s with a thin athletic build and goatee returned after making a purchase earlier in the evening.

Upon returning, the man repeatedly asked the female clerk for "weed," despite being told the store did not sell marijuana.

After she offered alternative products, the man went behind the counter and forcibly dragged her into a storage room in the back of the store.

In the storage room, the attacker attempted to subdue the clerk by covering her face with a shirt, groping her, and pushing her to the ground to remove her pants.

The clerk, however, grabbed a toilet plunger and used it to strike the attacker multiple times.

Her improvised response forced the man to flee the scene.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Miami Springs Police Department at 305-888-9711. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.