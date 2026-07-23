Stolen vehicle suspect caused chase spanning 3 Broward cities, police say

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled, causing a chase that spanned three cities in Broward County on Thursday afternoon.

The incident began in Hallandale Beach at around 4:45 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Golden Isles Safe Neighborhood District.

The suspect fled from officers during the investigation, heading towards Hollywood where a crash involving police cruisers occurred at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Federal Highway. It is unknown if any police officers were injured.

The suspect then continued northbound on I-95 towards Fort Lauderdale.

Chopper 4 was at a Fort Lauderdale home where a family was seen getting out of the home with their hands up at Northwest 15th Way and 7th Street while police detained some of the residents. It is unknown if they were arrested, but Hallandale Beach police say that the suspect had not yet been taken into custody.

A family at a Fort Lauderdale home was seen surrounded by police officers, with some people being detained, but it is unknown if any of them are suspects.

Hallandale Beach police also say that they are working with Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood Police Departments for the investigation.

Families and drivers in Hallandale Beach, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale are asked to stay alert and avoid areas with active law enforcement activity. Police are also asking people to yield to emergency vehicles and not to follow or interfere with officers.

No additional information has been released, as this is a developing incident.