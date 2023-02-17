Stepmom arrested, boy at school with head lacerations, "My mom hits me with anything she finds"

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade stepmom is facing serious charges after a child shows up at school with lacerations to his head.

Authorities say that on February 8, at around 10:15 a.m., an officer responded to Avant School of Excellence regarding an injured child.

The child said his stepmother, identified as Samantha Figueroa, caused his injuries.

The victim told police that Figueroa had hit him in the head with a stick.

The child told police that she had become angry with him because he was not able to answer her particular question and she hit him twice in the head with a stick.

Fire-rescue treated the child for two lacerations to his head, and then transported the minor to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The responding officer contacted the Department of Children and Families regarding the case, but learned that they were already involved.

They said that back in December of 2022, Figueroa was accused of using a stun gun to discipline the child.

The child told police he had been playing Nintendo when he was supposed to be asleep, "my mom came home

from work and caught me playing."

The child told authorities that Figueroa then got mad, grabbed a wooden stick and began striking him on the hands with the wooden stick.

He said she hit him in the head twice with the wooden stick which caused him to "start bleeding a lot."

When asked about the blood, the child said, "my mom made me go get in the shower to wash the blood out my hair."

The boy then told authorities that after that happened, she texted him saying, "I'm sorry for screaming at you, I'm

also sorry for the way I hit you and you didn't deserve that."

The child told a detective, "I'm scared to go home every single day, cause even when I tell the truth my mom hits me."

"My mom hits me with her fist, hand, wire hanger belt or anything she finds."

Figueroa said that the child was disrespectful, "I'm under a lot of stress, I get no help from my husband and I do everything by myself."

Detectives informed Figueroa that "the discipline" was classified as abuse and she was being arrested.

Figueroa is facing charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and child neglect with great bodily harm.

She was transported to TGK.