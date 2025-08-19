Stepbrothers dispute over clothing leads to Miami shooting, police say

Dispute between stepbrothers leads to shooting, police say

A verbal dispute between two stepbrothers over clothing escalated into gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Miami, police said.

Authorities said the altercation ended when one of the stepbrothers produced a firearm and a shot was fired.

A boy was injured in the shooting near North Miami Avenue and 31st Street shortly before 5 p.m. He was taken by a family member to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Miami police said no arrests have been made as the investigation remains active.

"Several key aspects still need to be thoroughly examined," the department said in a statement.

Officials expect to provide a definitive update on potential arrests by Wednesday morning.