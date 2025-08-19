Watch CBS News
Local News

Stepbrothers dispute over clothing leads to Miami shooting, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Dispute between stepbrothers leads to shooting, police say
Dispute between stepbrothers leads to shooting, police say 01:20

A verbal dispute between two stepbrothers over clothing escalated into gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Miami, police said.

Authorities said the altercation ended when one of the stepbrothers produced a firearm and a shot was fired.

A boy was injured in the shooting near North Miami Avenue and 31st Street shortly before 5 p.m. He was taken by a family member to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Miami police said no arrests have been made as the investigation remains active.

"Several key aspects still need to be thoroughly examined," the department said in a statement.

Officials expect to provide a definitive update on potential arrests by Wednesday morning.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue