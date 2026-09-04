Bahamian artist identified as victim killed when fleeing driver ran stop sign in Miami-Dade, deputies say

Friends of Stefan Davis are mourning the loss of the respected Bahamian artist, who was killed Wednesday in a collision after a driver fleeing a traffic stop ran a stop sign.

Davis' family met on Friday with the consulate general's office for the Bahamas, according to friends of the victim.

A memorial featuring the Bahamian flag and flowers has been established at the intersection of Northwest 51st Terrace and Northwest 33rd Avenue, the site of the crash. The collision, which was captured on multiple surveillance cameras, shows Davis' vehicle being struck and flipping over.

Deputies identified the suspect as Luis Perez. Authorities said Perez was fleeing a traffic stop at the time of the collision. Surveillance footage depicts Perez surrendering to police following the crash.

"We just heard the big boom, and we thought, ohhh," Anita Marquez, a neighbor and witness to the crash, said.

"It just so happened that a citizen was coming out and a car was coming out and bam that's when they collided," another witness, Norman Bradley, said.

Authorities say Perez was attempting to evade police due to an outstanding warrant from the U.S. Army for leaving his post without finishing his service. CBS News Miami confirmed Perez had been stationed at Fort Bliss.

The Bahamas prime minister issued a statement regarding the artist's death, stating, "Rest peacefully, Stefan. You gave The Bahamas something beautiful, and we will always remember you."

A deputy's unmarked car was also struck during the incident; the deputy was treated at the scene. Deputies indicated that Perez may face additional charges.