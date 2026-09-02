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1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a 3-vehicle crash involving an unmarked Miami-Dade deputy's car, officials say

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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A civilian driver died after a crash involving a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday night, the agency said. 

The crash happened at around 7:42 p.m. near Northwest 51st Terrace and 33rd Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was driving an unmarked vehicle when the collision occurred with two civilian vehicles. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took one civilian driver to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, and they were later pronounced dead. 

The other civilian driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Their condition is unknown.

The deputy was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and was not taken to the hospital. 

No other details about what led to the crash have been released. The investigation is ongoing. 

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