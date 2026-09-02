1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a 3-vehicle crash involving an unmarked Miami-Dade deputy's car, officials say
A civilian driver died after a crash involving a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday night, the agency said.
The crash happened at around 7:42 p.m. near Northwest 51st Terrace and 33rd Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was driving an unmarked vehicle when the collision occurred with two civilian vehicles.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took one civilian driver to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, and they were later pronounced dead.
The other civilian driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Their condition is unknown.
The deputy was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and was not taken to the hospital.
No other details about what led to the crash have been released. The investigation is ongoing.