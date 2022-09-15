Watch CBS News
State routes money to driver training programs

By CBS Miami Team

CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis directed $8.2 million to commercial driver's license training programs at five state colleges during an appearance Thursday in Niceville. 

"I'm not a big believer in making higher education so expensive that people have to mortgage their entire future to be able to do it. So, we've led on that in Florida, and we're proud of that," DeSantis said. 

"But I also just understand, if you look at the economy, there's a lot of demand for traditional skilled trades and other things that require different types of training than maybe what you would get at the university." 

The funding is anticipated to help about 1,200 students a year. 

Under the plan, $2.6 million will go to Broward College, $1.5 million to Northwest Florida State College, $1.3 million to Valencia College, $1.3 million to Daytona State College, and $1 million to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. 

Money will come from the state Job Growth Grant Fund, which is under DeSantis' discretion for infrastructure and job-training programs, and the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Program. 

First published on September 15, 2022 / 7:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

