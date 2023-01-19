State program to help tackle teacher shortage not working out as planned

MIAMI - An effort to get more teachers in classrooms for the 2023 school year may not be working as the state's Department of Education had hoped.

The program, launched by Governor Ron DeSantis, allows military vets who have not earned their bachelor's degree to become temporary teachers.

"I think bringing veterans into the classroom is a great idea," said Tom Gammon, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant and former Miami-Dade teacher.

He said vets have to be certified in the areas they would teach and need more preparation.

Under the military veterans' certification pathway signed by DeSantis last June, military vets could get a five year certification to teach in the state if they had at least 48 months of active service, a minimum of 60 college credits with a 2.5 GPA, and a passing score on a state subject exam.

Veterans who successfully obtain their 5-year temporary teaching certificate will be assigned a mentor teacher for a minimum of two years to support their classroom teaching endeavors. They must also earn their bachelor's degree during the 5-year period to be eligible for a full professional certificate; the temporary certificate cannot be renewed once it expires.

"It's fairly ludicrous," said Antonio White, vice president of the Miami-Dade teachers union.

White is also a military vet who was an educator. He believes the program is going nowhere.

"There are over 500 veterans who have applied for these jobs, there's only 10 that have accepted the job," said White.

He also believes military vets do not have the proper preparation.

In Broward, the teachers union is against the program. In a statement, Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said, "it's a band-aid that hasn't put any pressure on the bleeding, let alone any type of healing."