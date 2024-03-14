State Haiti response questioned

TALLAHASSEE -- State Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, and two advocacy groups Thursday questioned Florida's response to unrest in Haiti.

Joseph, the Florida Immigrant Coalition and the Family Action Network Movement issued a news release after Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced the state would increase deployments of law-enforcement officers, National Guard members and State Guard members to South Florida in anticipation of a surge in migration from Haiti.

"Rather than harass refugees who are literally fleeing for their lives, the state government can focus its law enforcement resources on making sure shipments from Florida are properly screened for illegal arms and munitions," Joseph, who was born in Haiti, said in the news release.

"We can also ensure that state agencies are not weaponized to prevent churches and other nonprofits from caring for those who are legally admitted. Economically, we can work on integrating these hard-working and taxpaying migrants into our state economy at a time where employers are squealing about workforce shortages."

More than 250 officers and members from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard are expected to be deployed, the governor's office said.