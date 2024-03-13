Watch CBS News
Gov. DeSantis sending officers South over Haiti unrest

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The state is increasing security in South Florida in anticipation of increased migration from Haiti, which is faced with spiraling violence and unrest.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the deployment of 39 officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 23 officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 48 members of the Florida National Guard, 30 Florida Highway Patrol troopers, and up to 133 members of the Florida State Guard.

Also, the governor's office said the state is adding helicopters, boards, aircraft, and drones. The state had previously increased deployments in the Florida Keys to supplement the U.S. Coast Guard's interdiction efforts in the two-decade-old Operation Vigilant Sentry, which is focused on illegal migration by sea from the Caribbean countries.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 1:45 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

