Starbucks gives Rewards members BOGO Fall drinks every Thursday in September

MIAMI -- Each Thursday of this month after 12 p.m. Starbucks will give a free fall drink to Starbucks Rewards members who buy one.

The fall line up includes the fan favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Other beverages to choose from are:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

The offer can only be used once each Thursday.