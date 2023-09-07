Watch CBS News
Starbucks gives Rewards members BOGO Fall drinks every Thursday in September

MIAMI -- Each Thursday of this month after 12 p.m. Starbucks will give a free fall drink to Starbucks Rewards members who buy one.

The fall line up includes the fan favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Other beverages to choose from are:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

The offer can only be used once each Thursday. 

First published on September 7, 2023 / 11:20 AM

