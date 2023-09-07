Starbucks gives Rewards members BOGO Fall drinks every Thursday in September
MIAMI -- Each Thursday of this month after 12 p.m. Starbucks will give a free fall drink to Starbucks Rewards members who buy one.
The fall line up includes the fan favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Other beverages to choose from are:
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.
Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.
Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.
and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.
The offer can only be used once each Thursday.
