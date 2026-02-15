Stabbing in Davie leaves one hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, suspect in custody

One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Davie, according to police.

Police say the stabbing happened in the 7300 block of NW 35th Street. Calls about the incident came in shortly after 7 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Authorities confirmed a suspect is currently in custody. Officers remained at the scene for evidence collection and investigation as of about 45 minutes ago.

Police have not released information about what led up to the stabbing, and it is still unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other. Their identities have not yet been made public.

