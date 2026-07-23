St. Thomas University president on leave pending investigation into "conduct violation" allegations

The president of St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation, university officials confirmed to CBS News Miami.

According to officials, David Armstrong was placed on leave while the university investigates "allegations of conduct in violation of university policy."

David A. Armstrong, J.D. St. Thomas University

University officials said that no additional information would be made available until the investigation is complete.

In the meantime, university officials said that the Rev. Rafael Capo was appointed interim administrator and was managing all duties of the president.

Capo has been with St. Thomas University since 2020, serving as vice president for Mission and Ministry and dean of Theology.