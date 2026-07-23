Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Thomas University president on leave pending investigation into "conduct violation" allegations

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

The president of St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation, university officials confirmed to CBS News Miami.

According to officials, David Armstrong was placed on leave while the university investigates "allegations of conduct in violation of university policy."

cbsmiami-david-armstrong-st-thomas-university-1.jpg
David A. Armstrong, J.D. St. Thomas University

University officials said that no additional information would be made available until the investigation is complete.

In the meantime, university officials said that the Rev. Rafael Capo was appointed interim administrator and was managing all duties of the president.

Capo has been with St. Thomas University since 2020, serving as vice president for Mission and Ministry and dean of Theology.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue