Spoil Islands to remain closed to guard against pollution

By Nadirah Sabir

CBS Miami

MIAMI – The city of Miami says the Spoil Islands will remain closed until further notice.

Just before the Memorial Day holiday, officials completed a mammoth clean-up project of the islands. Then they decided to close all four in an effort to protect the areas against further pollution.

There are many such islands in the Indian River Lagoon, states The University of Florida's entomology lab. They are composed of dredge spoil material resulting from the construction of navigation channels

Over the decades,many spoil islands have developed into valuable and distinct habitats. A survey by the Florida Department of Natural Resources back in 1990 listed 467 species of animals and plants occupying these islands.  

Officials at Flagler Monument Island in Miami Beach also announced they were closing that island as well.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 8:18 AM EDT

