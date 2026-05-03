Spirit Airlines shuts down operations after bankruptcy, leaving thousands stranded and seeking refunds

This isn't the way Sharie Hargroves imagined her South Florida vacation would end.

"I'm upset. It's putting us out of our way — definitely digging in our pockets because it's unexpected," Hargroves said.

Hargroves says she was stunned to learn that Spirit Airlines — the company she booked a round-trip ticket with — canceled all flights after shutting down operations early Saturday morning.

"It's crazy," she said.

Spirit's last flight landed in Dallas early Saturday, where air traffic controllers said goodbye to the pilots.

After filing for bankruptcy twice in the last two years, the airline ultimately ran out of money. The company's CEO said there "was no alternative," pointing to a sudden and sustained rise in fuel costs.

Jet fuel prices have surged more than 70% since the start of the war with Iran.

"It's definitely going to change plans for traveling," Hargroves said.

Spirit says it will offer refunds to customers, but Hargroves says she still doesn't know when — or how — she'll get her money back.

"I just want to know when I'm going to get my refund. You can't get in touch with anyone. We don't know if we're going to get a refund or anything — we're just out of $600," she said.

The airline told CBS News the "majority" of customers who booked with a credit or debit card were refunded Saturday evening, with a "small percentage" still being processed. It may take several days for refunds to appear in bank accounts.

Other airlines, including JetBlue and United Airlines, are offering discounted flights for stranded Spirit passengers.

The company's sudden closure leaves roughly 17,000 employees without jobs.

Spirit says it is working to get all crew members home. So far, about 1,500 have returned, with others still traveling back.

The airline has also posted information about "rescue fares" from other carriers on its restructuring website.