Job fair for Spirit Airlines employees being held at Miami International Airport on Thursday

A job fair will be held at Miami International Airport on Thursday for Spirit Airlines employees who suddenly lost their jobs when the airline shut down operations over the weekend.

About 17,000 people were impacted when Spirit Airlines shut down operations, and that includes direct employee and indirect employees.

The employees have been out of work for almost a week, and many have found themselves struggling to find their next opportunity.

This job fair aims to help.

CareerSource South Florida is hosting the event at the south concourse auditorium near Terminal J at Miami International Airport on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who attend will be connected with employers offering immediate opportunities as well as on-site career services.

Spirit Airlines announced at 3 a.m. Saturday that it would shut down operations, citing rising fuel costs as the final blow to the business.

The airline had declared bankruptcy twice and failed to secure a bailout by the U.S. government.

Employees said they were given little to no notice that Spirit Airlines was shutting down, and some said they only found out about it after seeing it on the news.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said earlier this week that she would be looking to find some resources for these displaced employees that had such a big presence in South Florida airports, like Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, especially since Spirit Airlines was headquartered in Dania Beach in Broward County.

And for many former employees, the news is still sinking in.

CBS News Miami spoke with a union leader who said many indirect employees as well, including wheelchair pushers, were devastated by the news.

"It's a scary time," SEIU Florida Vice President Helene O'Brien said. "I know there are wheelchair pushers for Spirit (Airlines) who have worked at that airport for decades, and now it's like starting over."

A hotline has also been set up that is dedicated for Spirit Airlines employees where they can file for unemployment benefits while they're looking for a new job.

That number is 1-800-385-3920.