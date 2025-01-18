Spencer Knight makes 34 saves, Florida Panthers beat Anaheim Ducks 3-0 to open home-and-home set

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a save against Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) David Santiago / AP

Spencer Knight made 34 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on Saturday night to open a home-and-home set.

Jesper Boqvist, Anton Lundell and Gustav Forsling scored. Boqvist opened the scoring midway through the second period with his career-high 11th of the season. Lundell scored in the third, and Forsling added an empty-netter.

The Ducks dropped their third straight to finish 1-4-1 on their six-game trip. John Gibson stopped 42 shots.

Florida scoring leader Sam Reinhart received a game misconduct for a kneeing major against Isac Lundestrom in the first.

Takeaways

Ducks: Entered averaging am NHL-worst 2.42 goals per game and were shut out three times during their trip.

Panthers: It was just the fifth shutout of Knight's career. His last shutout was a 6-0 win over Carolina on Nov. 30. Knight came in Thursday in a loss to Detroit after Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled.

Key moment

Reinhart was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct with 4:34 left in the first for kneeing Lundestrom, who had to be helped off the ice and to the dressing room.

Key stat

Both teams struggled on the power play, each going 0 for 2.

Up next

The teams will meet again Tuesday night in Anaheim.