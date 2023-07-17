Speeding drivers targeted in "Operation Southern Slow Down"

FORT LAUDERDALE - The next time you hit the road, slow it down or pay the price.

Florida is joining four other states in "Operation Southern Slow Down."

The law enforcement initiative is a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

All five states and local law enforcement agencies will be conducting a week-long, July 17th to July 22nd, speed enforcement campaign. The Florida Highway Patrol will specifically focus on citing drivers who exceed the posted speed limits across the state's interstates.

"Your FHP Troopers will be on patrol monitoring traffic for hazardous drivers and enforcing traffic laws along Florida's state highways in support of Operations Southern Slowdown," said FHP Director Colonel Gary L. Howze in a statement.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, more than 13,296 crashes in the state in 2022 involved speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding contributed to 10.5 % of all crash fatalities statewide, resulting in more than 368 deaths.

The FHP said no matter how eager you are to reach your destination, speeding and driving aggressively is dangerous. Stay patient and give other road users plenty of space.