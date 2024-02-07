Special counsel Robert Hur has completed report on Biden's handling of classified documents, Garland says

Special counsel Robert Hur has completed his report on President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents after his vice presidency, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote to congressional leaders Wednesday.

Garland said he found no instances of any inappropriate conduct on Hur's behalf, and Hur gave the attorney general the report earlier this week, on Feb. 5. It's unlikely Hur will bring charges against anyone as a result of the investigation, multiple sources previously told CBS News.

"I am committed to making as much of the Special Counsel's report public as possible, consistent with legal requirements and Department policy," Garland wrote. "I will produce to Congress the report, its appendices, and the letter from counsel following completion of the White House's privilege review."

On Thursday, the White House said the president won't assert privilege over any piece of the report.

"We notified the Justice Department at approximately 9:00 this morning that our privilege review has concluded," said Ian Sams, spokesman for the White House counsel's office. "In keeping with his commitment to cooperation and transparency throughout this investigation, the president declined to assert privilege over any portion of the report."

In Mr. Biden's final days as vice president and the sprint to pack up his office in January 2017 as the Obama presidency wound down, classified documents that should have been sent to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) instead ended up in two storage facilities before landing in a private office later used by Mr. Biden. Classified material made it to President Biden's garage in Wilmington, Delaware.

Other searches at the president's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and at the University of Delaware did not yield any additional documents with classified markings.

Three days after CBS News reported the existence of classified material at the Penn Biden Center, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur, a Republican who was the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Maryland, as special counsel to investigate the matter.

There is no indication Hur ever used a grand jury to hear witness testimony.