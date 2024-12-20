Sparrow Italia is an upscale Italian steakhouse that redefines luxury

Sparrow Italia in Wynwood is an upscale steakhouse that redefines luxury

Sparrow Italia in Wynwood is an upscale steakhouse that redefines luxury

MIAMI -- Miami's vibrant Wynwood district welcomes its latest culinary gem Sparrow Italia, an upscale Italian steakhouse that's redefining luxury dining in the neighborhood.

The restaurant features a dramatic sunken dining room that creates an immediate impression, setting the stage for an unforgettable dining experience.

"What we love is when guests arrive in Wynwood, they're not expecting this," said Noble 33 co-founder Mikey Tanha. "They enter Sparrow and get totally transported into another universe. That's some of the great feedback we've received - not just about this venue, but about Wynwood. People love coming here. The locals love Wynwood."

Following the success of their Mayfair location in England - a celebrity hotspot frequented by Alicia Keys and Adele - Noble 33's founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha chose Wynwood for their latest venture. The duo, who now call South Florida home, have ambitious plans for four new concepts in the area.

The restaurant's unique design sets it apart from other Miami venues.

"Miami doesn't generally have many prolific subterranean spaces because of the water tables, so this gave us an opportunity to create a design element that other venues simply can't replicate," Berman explained.

While Sparrow Italia offers high-end dining experiences, it also caters to locals with a more accessible bar menu.

"We're offering a special pizza by the slice that's only available at the bar," Tanha said. "We did this specifically to allow locals to walk in after work or just pop in for a bite and pair it with a nice glass of wine."

The menu combines Italian and Mediterranean influences with modern flair. Standout dishes include the Wagyu Carpaccio, a shareable appetizer featuring pickled mushrooms, Parmigiano, pine nuts, an umami aioli, and shaved black truffles. The Penne Wagyu Bolognese offers a rich, hearty option topped with pecorino cheese and Calabrian chili flakes.

The restaurant's showstopper is the 14-oz Prime Black Truffle Costata di Manzo, served with a dramatic table-side truffle sauce pour.

"Our chef traveled to Aberdeen, South Dakota to find this prime ribeye," notes Tanha.

For dessert, the Sparrow Hazelnut Rocher presents an indulgent finale, featuring feutelline crisp, toasted hazelnut, and Nutella cream.

Sparrow Italia is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, offering a sophisticated new dining destination in Miami's most artistic neighborhood. To learn more, visit sparrowitalia.com.