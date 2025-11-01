Watch CBS News
Shooting involving child under investigation near South Miami Heights, deputies say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a child in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday night, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies have responded to the area of 11345 SW 191 Ln regarding a "shooting involving a juvenile" near South Miami Heights.

MDSO provided no further details as personnel from their Public Affairs unit are en route to the scene.

CBS News Miami has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

