Police investigation leads to school lockdown in southwest Miami-Dade

A possible shooting in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday morning forced officials to lock down a school Thursday morning, scaring students and parents who didn't know what was going on.

Miami-Dade sheriff's deputies blocked off Southwest 157th Avenue between Southwest 144th Street and Southwest 137th Street on Thursday.

Videos from inside the school showed students sitting silently in the dark during the lockdown.

"It was nerve-wracking," a student at Jorge Mas Canosa Middle School said. "I was kind of worried since some people are saying that some people got shot."

Inside a classroom at Jorge Mas Canosa Middle School, you can hear a teacher in a video telling students they were being too loud and they were in lockdown.

Seconds later – they were sitting in the dark silently.

Eloy Delgado's son sent him the videos and he shared them with CBS News Miami.

"He made a video showing, you know, the teacher saying that it's not a drill and it was a real threat," Delgado said. "That they had to be quiet under the tables. They turn off the lights. It's really scary."

Another student spoke with CBS News Miami about being scared when the incident was taking place.

"I remember going into homeroom and they said, "Oh, it's not a drill. Go to lockdown," student Sophia Catalanatto said. "I pulled out my phone and started texting my mom because I was scared."

Her mother said she didn't hesitate.

"She said it wasn't a drill, and I just said "I'm on my way," Lauren Catalanatto said. "Like, I don't care. And my husband is calling me and he's like, "Don't go," so like, I came down. I'll pass through a blockade. You're not gonna stop me."

More information about what took place is expected to be released by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office sometime on Thursday afternoon.