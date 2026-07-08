7 more women arrested at southwest Miami-Dade massage parlors, accused of prostitution in undercover sting

Seven more women have been arrested at massage parlors across Miami-Dade, following a wave of arrests in an undercover prostitution sting operation run by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

All seven women appeared in bond court facing prostitution charges as well as running a massage business without a license. The arrests come a day after seven other women were arrested at massage parlors in southwest Miami-Dade. Those locations were closed after the first round of arrests.

According to arrest reports, the women would offer sexual acts to an undercover detective after a massage. They would also charge, according to the reports, prices ranging from $50 to $150.

The women's ages ranged from 46 to 67 years old:

Yaoying Lin, 58

Xiufen Lin, 51

Yan Xi, 48

Zixuan Wang, 46

Mei Hui Lin, 49

Quirong Xu, 67

Hongli Ren, 63

The seven women were arrested in massage parlors across Miami-Dade, accused of providing services without a license and prostitution by offering undercover detectives sexual acts. Miami-Dade Corrections

Judge Mindy Glazer presided over the bond court appearances. During the proceedings, she referenced charges of "committing a lascivious act and engaging in prostitution," according to CBS News Miami's reporting from the courthouse.

Yaoying Lin's attorney, Paul Petruzzi, persuaded the judge to reduce her charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.

"She's resided in Miami for many years. Married. And has never failed to appear," Petruzzi said.

"They had my client held overnight. She was charged with a felony unfairly. To the point where a judge on her own dismissed it. It's either real bad, bad, bad police work. Or it's something else. A little bit more nefarious. I'm afraid the latter," Petruzzi said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that they will not be providing any interviews regarding this undercover sting at this time.