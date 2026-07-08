7 more women arrested at southwest Miami-Dade massage parlors, accused of prostitution in undercover sting
Seven more women have been arrested at massage parlors across Miami-Dade, following a wave of arrests in an undercover prostitution sting operation run by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.
All seven women appeared in bond court facing prostitution charges as well as running a massage business without a license. The arrests come a day after seven other women were arrested at massage parlors in southwest Miami-Dade. Those locations were closed after the first round of arrests.
According to arrest reports, the women would offer sexual acts to an undercover detective after a massage. They would also charge, according to the reports, prices ranging from $50 to $150.
The women's ages ranged from 46 to 67 years old:
- Yaoying Lin, 58
- Xiufen Lin, 51
- Yan Xi, 48
- Zixuan Wang, 46
- Mei Hui Lin, 49
- Quirong Xu, 67
- Hongli Ren, 63
Judge Mindy Glazer presided over the bond court appearances. During the proceedings, she referenced charges of "committing a lascivious act and engaging in prostitution," according to CBS News Miami's reporting from the courthouse.
Yaoying Lin's attorney, Paul Petruzzi, persuaded the judge to reduce her charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.
"She's resided in Miami for many years. Married. And has never failed to appear," Petruzzi said.
"They had my client held overnight. She was charged with a felony unfairly. To the point where a judge on her own dismissed it. It's either real bad, bad, bad police work. Or it's something else. A little bit more nefarious. I'm afraid the latter," Petruzzi said.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that they will not be providing any interviews regarding this undercover sting at this time.