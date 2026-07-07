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7 women arrested in Miami-Dade massage parlor prostitution bust; some lacked valid licenses, records show

By
Manuel Bojorquez
Manuel Bojorquez
Reporter, CBS News Miami
Manuel Bojorquez is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined CBS News Miami in April 2026 after serving as a CBS News National Correspondent for more than a decade.
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Manuel Bojorquez

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At least seven women were arrested in a Miami-Dade County undercover prostitution bust involving several local massage parlors, according to MDSO records. 

Arrest reports allege the women offered sex acts for money to undercover officers.

Among those taken into custody on Monday were 52-year-old Junrong He and 58-year-old Youdi Zhuge. Both were arrested at the Lotus Miami Spa, located at 11760 SW 88th St. in Kendall. When CBS News Miami visited the spa seeking comment, the business was closed.

Five of the arrested women attended bond hearings on Tuesday, where they faced additional charges of practicing massage without a license.

During the proceedings, a public defender noted that Zhuge holds an active massage license. Judge Mindy Glazer countered that point, stating, "But I don't think that massage license is for her to offer somebody sexual services".

While not addressed during the court proceedings, authorities noted that women arrested in similar circumstances in other cases are often victims of human trafficking.

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