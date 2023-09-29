Southwest Miami-Dade double shooting, man in critical condition
MIAMI - A man drove himself to Jackson South Medical Center after he and a woman with him were shot early Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.
According to police, the man and woman were sitting in a car when a woman drove up and started shooting at them.
They sped off and drove to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The woman, whose face was grazed by a bullet, was listed as stable.
Police have not said what led to the shooting as they search for the woman who fired the shots.
