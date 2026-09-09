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Woman airlifted to the hospital after family dog attack in Miami-Dade, deputies said

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler,
Peter D'Oench
Peter D'Oench
Peter D'Oench is a reporter for CBS4 News. He came to CBS4 from WKRN in Nashville.
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Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

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A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by a family dog in southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded to the area of Southwest 285th Street and 143rd Court around 1:43 p.m. after receiving a report of a dog attack.

When they arrived, MDSO said that they found an adult woman with bite wounds to her upper and lower extremities. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported her by air to Jackson South Medical Center. She was listed in stable condition. 

Miami-Dade County Animal Services was also called to respond to the scene. 

CBS News Miami spoke with an individual inside the home who confirmed the victim is expected to recover, though the person declined to provide further details or speak on camera.

A Miami-Dade Animal Services spokeswoman said the agency is gathering information regarding the case.

No additional information has been released, including how the dog attack happened and the identity of the victim.   

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