Wind, lack of rain and swampy land causes delays in putting out Southwest Miami-Dade brush fire

Crews are running into some delays in putting out a brush fire that has burned over 700 acres in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Dry season, The wind, and the wet lands are getting in the way.

On day three of the brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, the Florida Forest Service said it's about 60% contained.

"We're pretty confident it was human cause. Because it started off of 344th going that way," Kevin MacEwen of the Florida Forest Service told CBS News Miami

This is happening during the dry season. MacEwen said the air is dry, but the ground is wet, causing their gear to sink and delaying the job.

Crews are still trying to put out hot spots from this brush fire. Crews are scooping up water and taking it over into a field.

MacEwen Says there aren't any air quality concerns from the smoke, and most of the smoke is being blown towards the ocean. But some could blow inland.

"There's really not a whole lot directly towards the west. Florida city might see some smoke," MacEwen said.

No injuries have been reported and no homes or businesses are nearby. The forest service says that they're hoping