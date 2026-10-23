Woman shot confirmed to be pregnant after murder-suicide attempt in southwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

A woman who authorities now confirm is six to eight weeks pregnant remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement after being shot Thursday morning by a man who then killed himself, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Authorities identified the gunman as 53-year-old Ivan Granado. Although authorities identified the 41-year-old woman, CBS News Miami is withholding the name of the victim, who is a survivor of domestic violence.

Detectives and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of gunfire just after 11 a.m. at a home near S.W. 157th Avenue and S.W. 148th Street, west of Country Walk. Investigators said Granado did not live at the residence and arrived on a bicycle.

The victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center. There is currently no update on the status of her pregnancy.

Court records show a domestic violence case involving the parties was opened in April and closed on Sept. 30 with no just cause suggested. An attorney representing Granado declined to comment.

Next-door neighbors expressed shock over the shooting.

"I never expected something like that," said neighbor Cecilia Delfino. "We have no idea why this happened. We just can't believe it."

Another neighbor, Hector Rodriguez, reported hearing three rapid gunshots.

"I heard three shots being fired very close to each other," Rodriguez said. "There was one shot I heard right away. Then there were two gunshots in less than five seconds."

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.