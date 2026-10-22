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Deputies respond to shooting with injuries in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami, CBS Texas and CBS Atlanta. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
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Sergio Candido,
Peter D'Oench
Peter D'Oench
Peter D'Oench is a reporter for CBS4 News. He came to CBS4 from WKRN in Nashville.
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Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

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Miami-Dade sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting that left at least one person injured in southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the call came in as a person shot near Southwest 154th Avenue and 148th Street, near Miami Executive Airport.

The sheriff's office confirmed that injuries were reported in connection with the shooting, but authorities have not released information about the number of people hurt or the severity of their injuries. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that it also received a call reporting a shooting.

Deputies were arriving at the scene late Thursday morning and working to gather additional information, the sheriff's office said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been transported to a hospital.

No information was immediately available about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was taken into custody.

A sheriff's office spokesperson was heading to the scene to meet with investigators and provide additional information to the media.

Additional details are expected as authorities gather more information.

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