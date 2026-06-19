At least 3 injured after series of armed carjackings in southwest Miami-Dade, sheriff's office says

At least three people were rushed to a hospital on Thursday night after a series of armed carjackings in southwest Miami-Dade, according to the sheriff's office.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that the incidents began around 8:45 p.m. after deputies responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and Southwest 40th Street.

When those deputies arrived, they said they found a victim who had been beaten and stabbed, and then his vehicle was stolen by an unknown man.

A series of armed carjackings in southwest Miami-Dade are under investigation by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and rushed the victim to a hospital in critical condition.

Soon after, deputies said they began to receive reports of additional robberies and carjackings.

One of those took place in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 57th Street, and then another at a gas station in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and Southwest 88th Street.

In those incidents, deputies said that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue brought the victims to an area hospital in stable condition.

Deputies then were conducting a search in the area of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Southwest 72nd Street when they located the most recently carjacked vehicle and the suspect, who was running away from the scene, according to investigators.

A foot pursuit began, and the suspect was taken into custody.

MDSO Robbery detectives have since taken over the investigation and are continuing to determine if the incidents and person taken into custody are all related.

No other details were provided.