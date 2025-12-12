Police search for man seen dumping woman's body in South Miami‑Dade

Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video driving a pickup truck, investigators say, who was carrying a woman's body – a body later dumped in a secluded industrial area of South Miami‑Dade.

The discovery was made early Friday morning at the entrance of a business near Southwest 170th Street and 99th Avenue, an area business owners say few people know about.

Ron Von Paulus, a business owner in the area, shared the surveillance footage with investigators.

Footage shows truck making U‑turn

The video shows the pickup pulling in, making a U‑turn and driving toward the spot where police later found the victim.

Police told Paulus the victim was a woman.

"It was a female and she was badly beaten up… that's all they shared with me," he said.

Workers arrived minutes after suspect left

Paulus said his workers pulled into the lot just minutes after the truck drove off.

"My guys got here just like two or three minutes after – you can see it on the video," he said.

One of those workers, Farrell Scott, said he narrowly missed witnessing the crime in real time.

"If I was here early, I would have seen the guy," Scott said.

"I would have seen everything happening – but I stopped and got a coffee."

Witness describes video as chilling

Scott described the video as chilling.

"The video is shocking because the guy made a U-turn right here and stopped. I see him get out and dump the body, but I just couldn't see his face."

The Miami‑Dade Sheriff's Office confirms it is investigating but declined to comment further.

Authorities urge public to help

The business owner hopes the suspect will be found quickly.

"I just hope they catch this guy – whoever he is. He needs to be taken care of properly," Paulus said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information – especially those who recognize the pickup truck seen in the video – to contact Miami‑Dade Crime Stoppers at 305‑471‑TIPS (8477).