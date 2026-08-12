South Miami police credit CBS News Miami broadcast for tip that led to credit card theft arrest

South Miami police say a broadcast by CBS News Miami helped lead to the arrest of a suspect in a string of credit card thefts.

Police credited the news station for airing a story that prompted a tip through Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, which investigators say led to the identification and arrest of 37-year-old Wayne Washington of Miami.

Washington faces charges of burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft.

"I am thankful to Channel 4 for putting this out there," said South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch in an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami. "You guys put out the story, and we received a tip from Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers that solicited the investigation and confirmed that this was, in fact, the individual."

According to investigators, the case began July 8 when a woman's car was burglarized while she was jogging at Dante Fascell Park. The thief reportedly stole the victim's purse, which contained credit cards later used at a liquor store, a gas station, and an Apple Store at the Dadeland Mall.

Police say Washington was already in custody following an August 4 arrest for allegedly driving with a suspended license. He had been involved in a car crash, which accounts for the neck brace worn in his booking photo.

Bosch noted that Washington was captured on surveillance footage using the stolen cards at a liquor store. "Mr. Washington has priors for narcotics and burglaries," the sergeant said. "Obviously this guy has done this before, and they know that there is a short time after they steal credit cards that companies are notified, so they try to use them as soon as possible."

Authorities said a second suspect has been identified, and a third person may be involved.

Bosch reminded the public to lock their vehicles and hide valuables, noting that thieves often scan for unlocked cars by looking for extended side mirrors.

The investigation remains ongoing. Bosch is recommending that anyone with information contact the South Miami Police at 305-663-6301 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).