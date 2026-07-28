Police release new surveillance video shows 2 suspects at-large for car burglary, credit card theft in Miami

South Miami Police are searching for two men caught on surveillance video following the theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle at Dante Fascell Park.

The incident occurred on July 8, when, according to lead detective Jackie Del Sol, a woman was jogging at the park starting around 5:30 p.m. While she was away from her car, the two men allegedly broke in and stole her wallet, which contained several credit cards.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the victim began receiving alerts indicating her stolen cards were being used.

"Usually in such cases, they do this very quickly because victims are notified about such transactions, so people stealing the cards try to do as many transactions as quickly as possible," Del Sol said.

Police identified at least two locations where the suspects attempted to use the stolen cards: an Apple store at Dadeland Mall and Grove Liquors.

"They tried to charge about $2,500 worth of items at the Apple store, but that did not work; then they made a second purchase for $1,285, and that went through," Del Sol said. "At the liquor store, a second defendant was seen and used a stolen credit card to purchase at least $130 worth of items."

Authorities believe the suspects may have targeted other victims as well. "We are worried there are other victims out there of fraudulent charges," Del Sol added. "We believe they have done this before. They know exactly how to go straight to the stores."

Police described one of the suspects as a heavy-set man in his 50s or 60s, wearing a baseball cap. Surveillance video captured clear images of one of the suspects.

Del Sol urged the public to remain vigilant and ensure vehicles are locked when left unattended.

"People are getting very smart," Del Sol said. "They know when the mirrors are still turned out it is a sign that the cars are unlocked. So, please lock your vehicles when you leave because they will go in your purse or wallet and steal anything of value."

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the South Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).