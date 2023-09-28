South Florida's soggy stretch will last into weekend

MIAMI - The soggy stretch rolls on across South Florida with more storms expected Thursday and through the weekend.

Wet stretch NEXT Weather

Deep tropical moisture is trapped across the state due to a stalled frontal boundary to our north. Some storms moved through Thursday morning and we'll see scattered storms throughout the day. We have a level 1 threat for excessive rainfall with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.

In addition to the rain, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect, likely through early Friday, due to higher than normal "King Tides." Minor saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times.

On Thursday, highs climb to the upper 80s this afternoon due to the clouds and wet weather.

The rain chance stays high through the weekend with the potential for scattered storms every day. Highs remain near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Some drier air is forecast to move in by early to middle of next week to lower our rain chances.