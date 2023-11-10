Watch CBS News
South Florida's near record heat will last through the weekend

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Friday 11/10/2023 7AM
Miami Weather for Friday 11/10/2023 7AM 00:31

MIAMI - Mainly dry with near record highs on Friday and through the weekend for South Florida.

A light breeze will try to bring in slightly cooler ocean air in the afternoon but not before we reach a high temperature of 87 degrees, just 2 degrees shy of our record high for Miami of 89 degrees. A stray shower may develop in the morning as the sea breeze moves inland, by this afternoon any showers will be over the interior.

Saturday and Sunday a stray shower remains possible but much of the area should remain warm and dry again with highs in the upper 80s. The breeze does create some rough seas at times but, as of Friday morning, no small craft advisories are in place for the coastal waters. Just use caution if you are along or just off the coast with an onshore breeze about 10 to 15 mph.

weather-2.png
Front to bring cooler temps NEXT Weather

Next week a front moves through the area. The breeze following this front will turn to the northeast and become gusty at times. Rough seas and slightly cooler temperatures are expected by the middle of the week with beach and boat hazards likely.

Dave Warren
dave-warren.jpg

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 8:31 AM EST

