South Florida's iguana problem is growing again after winter freeze, residents say

For 14 years, Hollywood resident Mary Alex says she's been battling an unwelcome guest: iguanas.

The invasive reptiles have become such a persistent problem at her home that she says one even appeared in her toilet.

"They are nasty, ugly, I can't stand them," Alex said.

She says the animals have destroyed landscaping throughout her yard, eating orchids, bougainvillea and other flowering plants.

"I got rid of them because they ate all of it," she said.

Alex says the damage goes beyond her garden. She believes iguanas have burrowed beneath her backyard fence and into the area surrounding her pool patio, raising concerns that their tunnels may be weakening parts of her property.

"I pay a company two to three times a year for removal," Alex said. "They come back. The damage gets worse and worse."

Wildlife removal experts say her experience is becoming increasingly common.

Blake Wilkins, owner of Redline Iguana Removal, said South Florida saw a temporary decline in iguana populations during a February cold snap, when lower temperatures stunned or killed many reptiles. However, he says those numbers have quickly rebounded.

"Every time this time of year there's a huge explosion because they are done breeding and lay their eggs in April," Wilkins said.

According to Wilkins, a single female iguana can lay up to 70 eggs, contributing to rapid population growth.

He also says he's seeing more spiny-tailed iguanas in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Unlike the more common green iguana, Wilkins says spiny-tailed iguanas can be more aggressive and are capable of biting.

"The spiny can burrow 80 feet," Wilkins said. "They can cause roof damage, plant damage and droppings."

Experts recommend removing food sources that attract iguanas, including fallen fruit from mango and other fruit trees. Homeowners are also encouraged to seal openings and potential nesting areas around their properties.

For Alex, managing the problem has become a constant battle.

While she continues paying for removals, she says she would like to see more action from local governments and state leaders to address the growing issue.

"I wish there was a plan," Alex said. "I don't know if they consider it a problem."