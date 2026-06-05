South Florida announces World Cup festivities amid security concerns: "It will be an experience like no other"

The countdown is officially on for the World Cup in South Florida, as both Broward and Miami-Dade counties announced preparations this week, focusing on fan celebrations and heightened security measures.

Broward County officials kicked off their celebration Friday at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, announcing four free World Cup watch parties and touting the economic boost the tournament is expected to bring to the region. Miami will host seven matches through June and July at the Hard Rock Stadium, which is temporarily being renamed Miami Stadium.

"It will be an experience like no other," said Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan.

Broward Vice Mayor Robert McKinzie noted that hotel bookings are increasing, which is a significant economic benefit since the summer is typically a slower time for tourism in the county.

The county is offering free parking and plans to showcase matches on a gigantic screen at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. The planned watch parties are:

Friday, June 12, 9 p.m. (USA vs. Paraguay)

Saturday, June 27, 7:30 p.m. (Colombia vs. Portugal)

Saturday, July 11, 5 p.m. (Quarterfinals)

Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m. (The Finals)

"We've invited all Broward cities to showcase what makes them unique," said Commissioner Alexandra Davis, adding that displays will be set up in front of the arena. Commissioner Hazelle Rogers emphasized that "sport tourism is growing and soccer is part of that".

Authorities say public safety and security remain the key focus

With hundreds of thousands of fans and players expected to pour into South Florida, public safety remains a key focus.

"Public safety is always first," said Vice Mayor McKinzie, acknowledging that health issues, including the Ebola outbreak in Africa, are on the radar.

In Miami-Dade County, the Sheriff's Office held its own news conference Friday with county, state and federal officials to outline stepped-up security measures. Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz explained that "public safety doesn't happen overnight" and drilling for the event has been ongoing for some time.

A top priority for law enforcement is stopping human trafficking. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced that suspected predators have already been arrested.

Sheriff Cordero-Stutz noted that authorities learned lessons from the chaos two years ago at the Copa America final, where fans rushed the gates, leading to dozens of arrests. To mitigate similar issues, the Sheriff said they are using "training technology and a robust police presence".

The FBI advised that fans without tickets should avoid going to the stadium and instead utilize the free watch parties at the Amerant Bank Arena or at Bayfront in Miami.