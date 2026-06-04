South Florida and federal law enforcement beef up security efforts ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Law enforcement officials in South Florida are stepping up efforts to stop human trafficking ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which will begin Thursday, June 11.

Seven matches of the six-week-long international soccer tournament will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said Tuesday his office is working with federal agencies in "surging more resources down here than we otherwise would."

"We've got a great working relationship with the federal government. They're taking this very, very seriously," Uthmeier said during an appearance at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Miami Regional Operations Center.

"We anticipate the World Cup will be the largest human trafficking location in world history," Uthmeier continued. "Just the nature of the international presence, the money, the coastline, the entertainment, a lot of people from other countries, where laws are different, and they're accustomed to some sick behaviors that you know might be legal or more permissive there. So, we'll be all hands on deck, and we'll be fighting hard. We're going to put a lot of bad guys away."

The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are jointly hosting the June 11 to July 19 tournament, which has been expanded to 48 nations from 32 in past World Cups.

Starting June 15, the Hard Rock Stadium will be used for four group stage matches involving Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Cape Verde, Scotland, Brazil, Colombia, and Portugal, followed by a knockout round match, a quarterfinal match, and the third-place match on July 18.

Around the matches, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting the World Cup Fan Festival at Bayfront Park, and Broward County is holding watch parties, soccer clinics for kids, entertainment, and musical acts at various venues around the county.