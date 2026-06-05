South Florida businesses question whether FIFA's economic boost estimate for the World Cup will become reality

Just days before the first FIFA World Cup matches, local businesses in South Florida are questioning whether the expected economic impact will become a reality.

FIFA estimates the seven games played in the area could generate $1.3 billion in economic activity.

"Hopefully FIFA is going to bring us some movement, some people, some business," said Jacqueline Moshe, who co-owns Miami Discount Center in downtown Miami with her husband, Dani Moshe. Dani Moshe joked about the sales potential: "Colombia is going to win. I've got to sell my shirts," he added.

The expectations, however, are a serious matter for many. Daniel Cohen, who owns Sneek Peak luxury near Bayfront Park, is concerned about construction. Bayfront Park is set to be transformed into Fan Fest, expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors during the games. "We find that sometimes when people walk down Flagler, and they see what's going on, it kind of deters them from going a bit further and seeing the side streets," Cohen said.

Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Miami FIFA Host Committee, believes FIFA's $1.3 billion projection is realistic. He is counting on the expected 600,000 to 1 million visitors to the area and the money they will spend on transportation, lodging, food, and merchandise.

The economic activity is not coming free of charge. Miami-Dade County has contributed $21 million for the games and an additional $25 million for security, which is set to be reimbursed by the federal government. The City of Miami contributed $7.5 million, with an extra $6.5 million for security, also set to be reimbursed by the federal government, the city said.

Barreto argued the expense will be worthwhile, noting that the games are happening during the typically slower summer months. "The PR, the social media, all the headlines coming out of Miami. As the convention bureau will tell you, you couldn't buy all that," Barreto said. "This will be hundreds of millions of dollars for Miami," he added.