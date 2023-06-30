South Florida woman faces charges in 2019 murder of husband

MIAMI - A South Florida woman is behind bars Friday after being accused of killing her husband.

Aimee Martinez is facing first-degree murder charges.

Police say the 35-year-old shot and killed her huband, inside their home in Kendall back in 2019.

Martinez told investigators that she was acting in self-defense.

But police say the evidence at the crime scene did not match her claims of what happened.

Martinez was arrested Thursday.