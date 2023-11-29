Watch CBS News
South Florida woke to coldest air of the season so far, afternoon will warm up

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Wednesday 11/29/2023 5AM
Miami Weather for Wednesday 11/29/2023 5AM 02:35

MIAMI - South Florida woke Wednesday to the coldest air of the season so far. Lows dropped to the upper 50s and low 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Our normal low is 67 degrees.

The afternoon will be pleasant with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with clouds around.

What to expect NEXT Weather

Wednesday night will be cool with lows in the low 60s. As winds shift out of the east on Thursday the warm up begins. Highs will be seasonable around 80 degrees. By Friday morning lows will be back in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s.

It will be even warmer this weekend with highs in the mid-80s and the potential for a few showers.

