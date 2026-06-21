South Florida wildfire smoke eases, but crews continue battling blazes that have burned more than 20,000 acres

Smoke from a series of wildfires that have burned more than 20,000 acres across South Florida began to ease Sunday, bringing clearer skies to some communities after days of heavy haze and poor air quality.

For airboat captain Gregory Mislow, the fires created an unusual backdrop for his weekend tours.

"This close to the city, it was the biggest one I've ever seen in my life," Mislow said. "There were times you had to cover your mouth because of it."

Mislow captured video showing firefighters and Florida Forest Service crews working to contain the flames. He said smoke conditions became especially severe during the weekend.

"The storm rolled in right at sunset, and the smoke was so thick you couldn't see my neighbor's house from where I was standing," he said. "It was crazy."

Officials say the wildfires have burned more than 20,000 acres combined. Firefighters continue working to contain the blazes, though authorities have not provided a timeline for when they expect the fires to be fully extinguished.

The fires also disrupted travel across parts of Miami-Dade County. Officials temporarily closed sections of Krome Avenue, creating significant traffic delays for drivers.

"I had one lady tell me it took her three hours to get around a spot that should have taken 15 minutes," Mislow said.

On Saturday, smoke drifted farther inland, with some residents reporting ash falling onto vehicles and property.

"My apartment is full, full, full of smoke, and my dog is having a hard time," said Jefferson Godoy of Doral. "He's an old dog, so it's not an easy situation we're going through right now."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging people with respiratory conditions to limit their time outdoors while smoke remains in the area. Although major roadways are currently open, the Florida Department of Transportation warns that conditions could change depending on fire activity and visibility concerns.